Shah Rukh Khan Ropes In Deepika Padukone To Play His Wife In Jawan, To Romance Nayanthara Too: Report

A few days ago, it was reported that Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee reached out to Deepika Padukone for a ‘crucial role’ in Jawan. Now, a new report claims that SRK is eyeing Deepika to play his wife in the film. If that wasn’t enough, it is also claimed that Shah Rukh will be romancing Nayanthara as well in the film.

A source told Hindustan Times that Shah Rukh will be playing a double role in the film. He is set to play the role of a father and son, with Deepika playing senior Khan’s wife and Nayanthara doubling up as junior SRK’s love interest.

“Padukone has a powerful character in Jawaan, which features Shah Rukh in a double role as a father and son. She plays SRK’s wife and features in the film’s flashback sequences. It’s a short but very important role, which acts as a key differentiator to the plot,” the insider claimed.

Shah Rukh’s collaboration with Atlee had been in the news for a while now. But it wasn’t until earlier this summer that Shah Rukh confirmed the news of the movie. He released a teaser to announce the collaboration and the title of the movie, Jawan. The team is yet to confirm Nayanthara’s addition to the film but Shah Rukh mentioned her name in connection with the film in his recent Instagram live.

Shah Rukh had previously revealed that Jawan was in the making for a while but it got delayed due to nevitable issues. “It’s a special RC project that has seen its wait because of inevitable issues surrounding us.But a few good men worked hard & made it happen. Want to thank @_GauravVerma the Co-Producer, @Atlee_dir and their Jawans for making this dream come to life. Now… Good to go Chief…!” he had tweeted.

Jawan is set to release in July 2023. Shah Rukh will be seen with Deepika in Pathaan in January 2023 and has Dunki with Raju Hirani in December 2023.

