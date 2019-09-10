Shah Rukh Khan fans are seemingly calling out the actor on social media after he quashed yet another report that linked him to an upcoming action film, to be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Over the weekend, entertainment websites across networks reported that SRK has finally given a nod to Yash Raj Films' forthcoming project, which was speculated to cast Katrina Kaif opposite him.

However, SRK, on Sunday, shot a tweet and rubbished any involvement in a film.

It’s always nice to know that in my absence & behind my back , I have surreptitiously signed so many films that even I am not aware of!! Boys & girls I do a film when I say I am doing it....otherwise it’s just post truth. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 8, 2019

Upset fans were not willing to take the heartbreak lying down as they resorted to social media to confront the actor while trending #WeWantAnnouncementSRK on Twitter. At the time of publishing this piece, the trend has gathered close to 62,000 tweets and has been shared and commented upon by fans many more times.

Check out some of the tweets in response to SRK rubbishing yet another film report here:

Whenever I see this edit, I miss SRK even more on the big screen.#WeWantAnnouncementSRK pic.twitter.com/25U2Fjyetn — Funnily Serious (@notionalvieww) September 9, 2019

Ek Star aur ek Fan ka bhi special rishta hai. We fans have given it everything. We've waited for so long. We miss you SRK. Ab toh Aaja yaar... #WeWantAnnouncementSRK pic.twitter.com/CL1DapIFwO — Don 🔥 (@gurdeep0701) September 9, 2019

Dear @iamsrk we become your fan by watching your movies. And suddenly you are disappeared from big screen, it's been 3 years for last Announcement, We were happy when you gave time to your family but enough is enough na bhai 🙌 Plz Announce Ur next plz #WeWantAnnouncementSRK — ᴄᴀᴘᴛᴀɪɴ ᴊᴀᴄᴋ sᴘᴀʀʀᴏᴡ (@Sajed4SRK) September 9, 2019

SRK reads us. He is aware of everything we do and ask. It's time to make him know what we really want from him. It's ok to be demanding sometime.RT if You want @iamsrk to announce his next project as soon as possible.#WeWantAnnouncementSRK — JUST A FAN. (@iamsrk_brk) September 9, 2019

SRK was last seen in Ananad L Rai's Zero, which turned out to be a major box office disappointment. Post Zero, neither SRK nor lead the film's lead actress Anushka Sharma have announced any films or collaborations.

