Shah Rukh Khan Rubbishes Film Rumours Again, Upset Fans Trend #WeWantAnnouncementSRK on Twitter

Shah Rukh Khan was linked to yet another film over the past weekend and the actor once again rubbished the reports.

Updated:September 10, 2019, 9:06 AM IST
Image of Shah Rukh Khan, courtesy of Instagram
Shah Rukh Khan fans are seemingly calling out the actor on social media after he quashed yet another report that linked him to an upcoming action film, to be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Over the weekend, entertainment websites across networks reported that SRK has finally given a nod to Yash Raj Films' forthcoming project, which was speculated to cast Katrina Kaif opposite him.

However, SRK, on Sunday, shot a tweet and rubbished any involvement in a film.

Upset fans were not willing to take the heartbreak lying down as they resorted to social media to confront the actor while trending #WeWantAnnouncementSRK on Twitter. At the time of publishing this piece, the trend has gathered close to 62,000 tweets and has been shared and commented upon by fans many more times.

srk tend

Check out some of the tweets in response to SRK rubbishing yet another film report here:

SRK was last seen in Ananad L Rai's Zero, which turned out to be a major box office disappointment. Post Zero, neither SRK nor lead the film's lead actress Anushka Sharma have announced any films or collaborations.

