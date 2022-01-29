Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan to Share the Screen for YRF's Spy Universe Only Post War 2

There has been widespread speculation that Hritik Roshan’s character Major Kabir Dhaliwal will be having a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming spy action film Pathan or in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3. While SRK will be seen in Tiger 3, Salman is having a cameo in Pathan thereby creating a spy universe.

A source now reveals that Hritik will only join the universe after the second instalment of War.

The source reveals, “For all those who know what’s in the script of Pathan and Tiger 3 can tell authentically that Hrithik Roshan’s character Kabir was never supposed to be meet Pathan or Tiger in any of these films. Aditya Chopra is strategically building his spy franchise and the moment when Kabir, Pathan and Tiger will meet each other will be only post WAR 2. That’s been the plan from the start."

Aditya Chopra’s spy universe is looking incredibly exciting as it also has screen sizzling box office queens like Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone opposite Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan respectively. The source says YRF is going to give audiences the time of their lives when three of the biggest superstars in the history of Indian cinema come together.

What’s also exciting is that we now know that WAR 2 is definitely in the works!

The source adds, “Aditya Chopra realises that the on-screen meeting of these three super spies will be like the Avengers Endgame moment for audiences where all the heroes assemble! He is only going to let audiences crave for this moment till it happens! It will be a blockbuster meeting of the three megastars of the country and the plans are in motion for the same. We have to wait patiently and enjoy these projects to see how the build-up to that moment happens.”

