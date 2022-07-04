Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan Likely To Come Together For a Film; BTS On Break Because of Jin's Military Service?

If reports are to be believed, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will be soon coming together for a film which will be helmed by Aditya Chopra. On Monday, Pinkvilla cited a source who claimed that Aditya Chopra is planning to pan out a full-fledged film with the two superstars. The report further stated that this biggie might go on floors by 2023 end or by the beginning of 2024. However, there is no official confirmation of this so far. Meanwhile, it is no secret that Salman Khan will be making a cameo in SRK’s Pathaan for a never seen before action sequence. The same sequence is likely to be seen in Salman’s Tiger 3 too.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan to Collaborate for an Actioner by Aditya Chopra? Read Details

BTS fans were left upset after the globally famous K-pop group recently announced that they are taking a break from activities as a group. However, the South Korean Parliament is now debating an amendment that will allow K-pop stars to do just three weeks of military training instead of mandatory two years. In a conversation with Reuters, Lawmaker Yoon Sang-hyun claimed that BTS took the break as they are ‘waiting for parliament to decide has been hugely stressful’.

ALSO READ: BTS Announced Break Because of Jin’s Military Service? Here’s What South Korean Lawmaker Says

Uorfi Javed took to her Instagram stories and shared a screenshot of a social media handle that shared her fake suicide photo. The social media user had morphed the picture of the actress in which she showed her bruised neck. “Rip Urfi Javed a big loss for no anyone (sic),” the caption of the picture read which also had ‘1997-2022’ written over it. One of the comments on the post also read, “Stand with Urfi’s murdered”. Sharing the screenshot, Uorfi wrote, “What is happening in This world? I’m been receiving so many death threats and now this! The comment says they stand with my murderer! Insane (sic).”

ALSO READ: Uorfi Javed Slams Those Sharing Her Fake Suicide Picture, Calls It ‘Insane’

After the successful first season, the shooting for Marvel’s Loki 2 has begun. While fans are excited to know what new will Loki 2 bring, the shooting of the same is currently taking place outside the Noël Coward Theatre in Westminster, London. Several pictures of Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson from the sets of Loki 2 are also going viral on social media. In these viral clicks, Tom Hiddleston can be seen flaunting her charming looks in a fancy black suit. In another picture, the God of Mischief can be seen standing next to Mobius aka Owen Wilson. If reports are to be believed, Loki season 2 is likely to be released on Disney+ sometime in mid-2023. However, there is no official announcement so far.

ALSO READ: Loki 2 Coming Soon? Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson’s Photos From Shooting In London Goes Viral

The Bombay High Court on Monday granted bail to Siddharth Pithani, the former flatmate of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He was arrested in a drug case related to the actor’s death. A single bench of Justice Bharati Dangre granted bail to Pithani on a bond of Rs 50,000. Pithani was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in May 2021 from Hyderabad. He had been booked under section 27 (A) (financing illicit traffic and harboring offenders) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, among other charges.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Ex-flatmate Siddharth Pithani Granted Bail by Bombay HC in Drugs Case

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.