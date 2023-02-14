Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are two of Bollywood’s biggest superstars. The two actors co-starred in the recently released film Pathaan, in which Salman Khan made an extended cameo, and their chemistry was praised by all. And, if their performance in Pathaan wasn’t enough, a new photo of the two has surfaced on the internet. Recently, choreographer Shiamak Davar shared a picture with the two superstars and shared his experience working with both of them.

In the photo, Shah Rukh and Salman Khan can be seen sitting beside Shiamak Davar. The image appears to have been taken during a show or event rehearsal. The old photograph made fans nostalgic since the two stars look much younger versions of themselves. Salman donned a casual outfit of a grey t-shirt and denim pants, while Shah Rukh’s ensemble consisted of a grey shirt, baggy pants, and a bandana.

Sharing the BTS photo, Shiamak Davar wrote in the caption, “It’s truly amazing to meet the two biggest superstars of Bollywood. I remember when Shah Rukh Khan launched me for Dil Toh Pagal Hai, for which I’m truly and eternally grateful to this day, and now seeing him absolutely slay it on the big screen with Pathaan”. He further mentioned, “And how can we forget about the other megastar in the room, Salman Khan who adds absolute value and entertainment with his alluring presence. Wishing these two legends all the best for their future endeavors.”

On seeing this picture, fans flocked to the comment section to pen messages on how lovely the picture is. One of the users wrote, “Indeed they are only superstars”. Another user wrote, “How awesome 3 legends together. Would love to see them working together”. One more user wrote, “What a lovely pic. All 3 Megastars”.

Shah Rukh is riding high after the success of his film Pathaan. Siddharth Anand’s directorial marks Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the big screen as the lead star after 4 years. The movie also featured Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in crucial roles and Salman Khan was no less of a surprise with his special appearance. The film was released on January 25 this year and has been breaking several records at the box office.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for Atlee’s directorial film Jawan alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Salman Khan, on the other hand, is gearing up for his much-awaited film Tiger 3. The actor will also star in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati.

