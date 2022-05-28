Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan Pose With Madhuri Dixit at Karan Johar's Party And Fans Can't Keep Calm

Filmmaker Karan Johar recently threw a grand birthday bash for his celebrity friends in Mumbai’s YRF Studio as he turned 50. The star-studded event was attended by the who’s-who of Bollywood, including Malaika Arora, Madhuri Dixit, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan with Saba Azad, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Kiran Rao, Neetu Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Parineeti Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan among many others.

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan stole the limelight as they joined Madhuri Dixit for a selfie at the party. Needless to say, fans were excited to see them in a single frame. The picture also featured Madhuri’s husband Shriram Nene and SRK’s wife, Gauri Khan. Madhuri took to her Instagram account on Friday to share the selfie, which was clicked by her husband. Madhuri captioned it, “So much to talk about, right?”

One fan wrote, “All legends in one frame,” while another commented, “Wow, what a nice picture!” A third one wrote, “And this breaks the internet tonight!” Others recalled ‘Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam’ days. The 2002 film starred Madhuri opposite Shah Rukh and Salman as her friend. The film also featured Aishwarya Rai in a cameo role as Salman’s girlfriend.

Madhuri also worked with Salman Khan in Sajan (1991) and Dil Tera Aashiq (1993). She co-starred with Shah Rukh in Anjaam (1994), Koyla (1997), Dil To Pagal Hai (1997), Gaja Gamini (2000), and Devdas (2002). Salman and Shah Rukh worked together in Karan Arjun (1995) and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998) among other films. It is being reported that Shah Rukh will also be making a cameo in Salman Khan’s starrer Tiger 3. The film, which also stars Katrina Kaif, is scheduled to release in April next year.

