Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan's Family Members Listed as Directors in a UK-based Fictional Firm

In a case of fraud, a UK-based firm had listed Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and the superstars' family members on the list of its board of directors. Read below to find out more.

News18.com

Updated:September 30, 2019, 7:45 AM IST
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan's Family Members Listed as Directors in a UK-based Fictional Firm
Image of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, courtesy of Instagram

A UK-based firm, which was founded in 2016, has reportedly listed the likes of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's family members as its directors. A report in indianexpress.com states that Bros Brother International Ltd, which was set up on December 28, 2016, had 13 listed directors, including Shah Rukh, Salman’s father Salim Khan, his brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan, and his Being Human foundation. The registered address of Bros Brothers International was a mail box at Knightsbridge in London.

The website further reported that the address of Shah Rukh on the company profile was of his residence, Mannat, in Bandra, Mumbai. Salim Khan’s address is of his residence at Galaxy Apartments near Bandstand in Mumbai.

In another instance, the company had listed another director, the name identified as Anjali Sharma. The website reported that the address of Anjali was of a mail box service provider in London. Incidentally, Anjali Sharma was the name of one of the characters in Karan Johar’s film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which had Shah Rukh, Kajol and Rani Mukherjee in the lead roles.

Paul Myers, lead support of the BBC Investigation Initiative, who came across Bros Brothers International during his online research on companies in the UK, said in the matter, “It is someone’s deranged idea of a joke. Registering all Indian actors as directors of this almost fictional company.”

The stars and their managers were approached for a statement in the matter. Business manager of Salman, Jordy Patel, said that the actor and his family or Being Human Foundation were never associated with the company. “We are not even aware of this. Salman Khan and his family have nothing to do with Bros Brothers International."

