Shah Rukh Khan Says AbRam-Aaradhya Can Replace him and Kajol, Salman Khan to Shoot Bigg Boss 14 Promo

On a chat show, Shah Rukh Khan was asked to choose among the new on-screen couples who could replace him and Kajol. Shah Rukh reportedly said that only his son AbRam Khan and Aaradhya Bachchan can replace him and Kajol.

Read: Shah Rukh Khan Says His Jodi With Kajol Can Be Replaced By AbRam-Aaradhya; Amitabh Bachchan Replies

Given the uncertainty surrounding the spread of COVID-19, Bigg Boss season 14 is tentatively aiming to head into promotional shoots soon. Sources say Salman Khan might shoot the BB14 announcement from his Panvel farmhouse.

Read: Bigg Boss 14's Exciting Details Out, Salman Khan To Shoot First Promo From Panvel Farmhouse

Sara Ali Khan, who made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath, shared some behind the scenes shots from the film's sets for a fun flashback Friday post. Sharing the BTS pictures from the shoot of Kedarnath, Sara made it into her version of 'expectation vs reality' post with a 2020 twist.

Read: Sara Ali Khan's 'Expectation vs Reality' Post from Sets of Debut Film Kedarnath will Crack You Up

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have been linked since 2016, but have never confirmed their romance publicly. As Disha turned a year older today, Tiger shared a cute clip of the actress grooving at a restaurant. "Three waffles and pancakes later. Happy birthday, rockstar," he wrote and added the red heart emoji to the post.

Read: On Disha Patani's Birthday, Tiger Shroff Shares The Cutest Video Of His 'Rockstar'

Diya Aur Baati Hum actress Deepika Singh on Friday appealed to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to help her family after her mother tested positive for coronavirus.

Read: Deepika Singh's Mother Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Actress Seeks Help From Arvind Kejriwal