Shah Rukh Khan Says Being Confident About Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki Is Not Arrogance But...

After a gap of almost four years, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to return to the silver screen with his film Pathaan. Besides this, also has two other big films in his pipeline - Jawan and Dunki. The actor recently attended the 41st edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) 2022 when he shared that he is confident about his upcoming releases. SRK explained that he is saying this not out of arrogance but because of his ‘belief’.

“People think I am pompous if I answer it the way, I answer honestly. I don’t think I need to be nervous. They (films) all are going to be superhit films. I would like to explain the lack of arrogance in this statement-that’s the belief I sleep with and wake up with. That is the belief that makes me, at the age of 57, go do stunts, jump, work 18 hours a day. Because if I did not have the belief, at the end of it all, I am doing to make a great product lots of people are going to like, I would not be able to do it,” he told journalist Faye D’Souza.

He further added, “This is not an arrogant statement this is what I believe as I sit there. I am not nervous. I think they are wonderful films. it’s a child-like belief, that look ‘I have done my best, prepare my best. I am going to pass with flying colours’. it happened to lots of us, at least to me, when I was a young kid. I remember acing my mathematics exam. I did very well and as a result, I got 3 out of 100. But, I thought I really did well. Sometimes that happens with movies also. I do make a Zero, sometimes what I put in comes to effort and for, and it becomes Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge,”

Bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under his banner Yash Raj Films, Pathaan is an action-thriller and the fourth installment in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and War (2019). Alongside Shah Rukh Khan, the film also features Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Ashutosh Rana. Pathaan is scheduled to release on 25 January 2023. On the other hand, SRK will be seen sharing the screen with Nayanthara in Jawan. In Dunki, the actor will be seen alongside Taapsee Pannu.

