Shah Rukh Khan Says Between Salman Khan and Him, 'We Don't Know Who is the Elder Brother'

Shah Rukh Khan appeared in a 30-minute live session on Instagram to interact with his fans on his 30th anniversary on Bollywood. The actor spoke about his upcoming films, including Pathaan. He also talked about his bond with fellow superstar Salman Khan and the special appearances they are making in each others films.

Shah Rukh is said to have a cameo in Tiger 3, while Salman will play a small role in Pathaan. When asked about his experience of working with Salman, SRK said, “With Salman, it’s not a work experience, it’s a love experience. We love working with each other, and especially the last two years have been fantastic. We are appearing in each other’s films. He did a song with me in Zero. I worked in Kabir Khan’s film with Salman, and now in Pathaan. So, it is great fun working with him.”

Shah Rukh and Salman are also of the same age – the former was born on November 2, 1965, while the latter was born on December 27 of the same year. “He is like family, he is like a brother. We don’t know who is the elder brother, each one of us behaves like the elder brother on different days. Whoever makes a mistake, the other one becomes the elder brother,” SRK elaborated.

During the live, SRK also gave a shout out to Tiger Shroff, who had left compliments for SRK in the comments section. “He is more like my bachha, he is dada’s (Jackie Shroff’s son). Tiger, I watched your film War with Siddharth (Anand). I got inspired to try and do action but I am not half as good as you. You are an inspiration with your fitness and action,” he said.

Shah Rukh also talked about his upcoming film Jawaan with south director Atlee. “Whatever we have done on Jawaan, it’s really thrilling for me as an actor. Everyone has seen Atlee’s films, they are mass, larger than life films, something I have not done before. Nayanthara has done a great job. I am having a lot of fun as an actor working in a film like Jawaan,” he said.

