Shah Rukh Says 'Choti Baaton Mein…' After Fan Asks Why He Uses 'Khan' Despite ‘Kashmiri Background’

Actor Shah Rukh Khan replied to a fan asking him why he uses Khan despite his Kashmiri background. For the unversed, Shah Rukh had previously revealed that his father was half-Pathan and his mother half-Hyderabadi, his grandmother was Kashmiri. A fan brought the actor’s family tree to his notice during the recent #AskSRK session and asked him the reason behind using the surname ‘Khan.’

“#AskSRK khan saab ap ki Family background to Kashmiri he na phir khan kyun lagate hen ap apne name ke sath?" the Twitter user asked. Shah Rukh replied, “The whole world is my family….family ke naam se naam nahi hota….kaam se naam hota hai. Choti baaton mein mat padho please."

The whole world is my family….family ke naam se naam nahi hota….kaam se naam hota hai. Choti baaton mein mat padho please. https://t.co/ctWPiUeUyO— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023

The actor first spoke about his Kashmiri roots on Twitter in 2010. The actor spoke about how his family came from different backgrounds. “I am half hyderabadi( mom ) half pathan( Dad)some kashmiri (grandmom) born in delhi life in mumbai punjabi wife kolkata team.indian at heart," he tweeted in 2010.

i am half hyderabadi( mom ) half pathan( Dad)some kashmiri (grandmom) born in delhi life in mumbai punjabi wife kolkata team.indian at heart— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 20, 2010

Although a part of his roots are from Kashmir, the actor has been limited visits to the valley. His first reported visit was back when he was shooting for Jab Tak Hai Jaan. As per an India Today report at the time in 2012, Shah Rukh tweeted about his visit. “My father’s one unfulfilled wish was to bring me to Kashmir because his mom was from here. Now I am here, it feels I am in his big strong arms," he said at the time.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Pathaan. Marking his comeback after four long years, the actor plays the titular role while Deepika Padukone and John Abraham support him. The film is slated to release on January 25.

