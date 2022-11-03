Shah Rukh Khan Says He Took Gym Tips From Salman Khan, Google During Pandemic

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his birthday with his fans in Mumbai on November 2 and spoke about a lot of things during the SRK day event. Besides cutting his birthday cake, meeting his fans and dancing on Chaiyya Chaiyya, SRK also spoke about how he spent his pandemic. He revealed that he took gym tips from Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. He shared with his fans that he used to wake up in the morning and go to the gym for some time. But the trainers were not allowed due to the pandemic. So he used to google workout routines and call people like Salman, Tiger and Hrithik.

Shah Rukh Khan had a gala time with his fans during his birthday event. Besides meeting them, he also grooved to his popular track Chaiyya Chaiyya from his film Dil Se. Not just that, the actor arrived at Mannat’s famous balcony twice to greet his fans. He later uploaded a selfie with the massive crowd gathered outside his house and penned a heartfelt note for them. He wrote, “It’s so lovely to live in front of the sea…..the sea of love that spreads all around me on my birthday….thank u. Grateful for making me feel so special….& happy.”

Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, too, lit up to wish King Khan on his birthday. however, it was the birthday boy who had the best present in store fr his fans. On his special day, he released the teaser of his upcoming film, Pathaan. The film will mark King Khan’s comeback on the big screen after his 2018 film, Zero. Besides him, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. It will release on January 25, 2023. Shah Rukh Khan has two more films lined up for 2023- Jawan with director Atlee and Nayanthara and Dunki with Rajkumar Hirani and Taapsee Pannu.

