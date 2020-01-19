Take the pledge to vote

Shah Rukh Khan Says He's Missing Jeff Bezos' ‘Uninhibited Laughter'

Shah Rukh Khan, who recently attended an event Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, replied to his tweet and said that he misses Bezos' "uninhibited laughter and candid conversation".

IANS

Updated:January 19, 2020, 4:43 PM IST
Bollywood's superstar Shah Rukh Khan says he is missing Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos "uninhibited laughter and candid conversation".

Read: When Shah Rukh Khan Made Jeff Bezos Say Don's Dialogue, Watch Video

Bezos had tweeted a video of himself in a candid conversation with Shah Rukh and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar on January 17 and captioned it: "Lots of fun on stage with @iamsrk and Zoya Akhtar."

Shah Rukh on Sunday afternoon replied: "Missing your uninhibited laughter and candid conversation."

Bezos was in Mumbai on January 17. He opened up about his journey and his bond with India during a conversation with Shah Rukh and Zoya Akhtar.

The event was attended by Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia, Vidya Balan and her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur, Arshad Warsi, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Kamal Haasan and Ali Fazal, among others.

Shah Rukh had even made Bezos say a dialogue from his hit film Don.

During the interaction, Jeff Bezos said, "He (Shah Rukh) is one of the most humble people I have ever met." At this, the audience applauded wildly, reports news18.com. However, SRK was clearly in the mood for humorous repartee.

"That's because my last few films haven't done well," he quipped. The world's richest man, Bezos almost choked on the glass of water he was sipping at, trying to curb a chuckle.

