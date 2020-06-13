Shah Rukh Khan Says His Jodi With Kajol Can Be Replaced By AbRam-Aaradhya; Amitabh Bachchan Replies

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are one of the most romantic onscreen couple of all time. The duo shared the big screen first time in 1993's blockbuster Baazigar and their onscreen chemistry was undeniable.

Post its success, the two went on to star together in several super hits such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name Is Khan and most recently, Dilwale.

On a chat show, SRK was asked to choose among the new on-screen couples like – Deepika Padukone-Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt-Sidharth Malhotra and Fawad Khan-Sonam Kapoor who could replace him and Kajol.

Shah Rukh reportedly said that only his son AbRam Khan and Aaradhya Bachchan can replace him and Kajol. However, Kajol disagreed with him saying that AbRam is younger than Aaradhya. To which, SRK said, “Love has no age.”

Aaradhya is the daughter of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan.

At a promotional event of one of his films, Amitabh Bachchan was asked to react on the same, and the megastar reportedly said he couldn't agree more with SRK.

Bachchan told reporters, “Un kay mooh may ghee shakkar aur doodh malai... (May his words come true).”

Big B had also posted how AbRam is ‘convinced’ that he is his grandfather. The 78-year-old actor, who played Shah Rukh’s father in 2001 blockbuster Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., had shared a photo with Shah Rukh and AbRam and written, “And this be little Abram, Shah Rukh’s little one... who thinks, believes and is convinced beyond any doubt, that I am his father’s father...And wonders why Shahrukh’s father does not stay with him!”