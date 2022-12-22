Shah Rukh Khan Says Hrithik Roshan Is the Only 'Missing Factor' in Pathaan

Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan recently made an appearance on a live show that was held during the FIFA World Cup 2022 final. While on the show, the actor interacted with the renowned celebrity imitator, Sumedh Shinde, who was hosting the segment. He complimented Sumedh on his videos and promoted his upcoming film Pathaan.

During his interaction with Sumedh, he said, “I don’t follow you, I don’t know how to but whenever I am at home, I watch your videos, and you do it well. I am not patronizing, it’s fantastic.” Following this, Sumedh imitated Aamir Khan and said, “What I do in 5 years, you’re doing after 4 years. Are you following me?” SRK responded, “Main tumhe follow karta na, tumhari speed mein, 20 saal ke baad karta, (if I would have followed you then as per your speed, I would have done it in the next 20 years). So, I am not following you.”

Then, Sumedh imitated Nawazuddin Siddiqui and asked Shah Rukh Khan the secret behind his toned body. “How did you manage to do it in Pathaan?” he said. To this, Shah Rukh replied, “You said you are eating a lot, Nawaz bhai, I am not eating anything.” he further mentioned that eating less is better, especially with good exercise. He also complimented him and said, “Nawaz bhai, you are so talented, that you don’t need to do anything. You look perfect the way you are.”

Next, Sumedh pretended to be Hrithik Roshan and said, “I love the trailer, you are so fantastic and entertaining. Is there anything that you think is missing?" Shah Rukh Khan replied, “After watching War Duggu if you are hearing this, the only thing missing is Hrithik."

As for the film, Siddharth Anand’s magnum opus Pathaan will also feature Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the key roles. The film is co-penned by Siddharth Anand, Shridhar Raghavan, and Abbas Tyrewala. The action-drama film is one of the most awaited films and is slated to be released in theatres on January 25.

