Shah Rukh Khan Says 'I Am Too Old to Do Romantic Films': Maybe Rahul, Raj Are for Younger People to Do

Bollywood’s Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan did not earn the title of romance king just like that. From his persona to his charm, to the way he treats his on-screen and off-screen women, SRK has always set an example. Although the actor has a diverse range of filmography, when one thinks of romantic films in Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan has to be the first name to come to mind. However, he now says that he is too old to do romantic films.

The superstar completed three decades in the industry today, June 25 and on this special day, he dropped his look from his much-anticipated comeback film Pathaan. He also held a Live session on Instagram for the first time, where he spoke about the film and also answered some questions asked by the fans. One of them asked SRK whether he misses playing roles like ‘Rahul’. The actor has played the romantic hero Rahul in many a film such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khush Kabhi Gham and Chennai Express among others.

Answering the question, he said, “I don’t want to sound strange but I don’t know which was the last film I played Rahul in. I only remember, ‘Rahul, naam toh suna hoga’ or Raj (from DDLJ). I don’t miss any roles. I am a professional actor so I get a lot of roles and characters. I just try to develop as much as I can and enjoy the best that I do.”

He continued, “I had a great time doing Zero which was very different from what I have done before and I think I am too old to do romantic films now. It is awkward at times. I remember many years ago I was working in a film and the lady opposite me was way younger than me and it was awkward to do a romantic scene with her. I was a little shy

but then you are an actor, so you have to act. Maybe Rahul and Raj are for the younger people to do. I am extremely thankful to Aditya (Chopra) and Karan (Johar) for having created these phenomenal characters. When I joined films I never thought I will be known by a name of a character, which I think is the greatest gift an actor can get. You walk on the roads and people start calling you by those names.”

The actor was also asked about his dream project, to which he replied that the whole concept of working is believing that it is the best thing he is doing. He added that when anyone asks which is his best film, he always says it is the next one. SRK also added that he had some desires as an actor like he wanted to play the kind of role he did in Zero or in Fan. He also wanted to play a superhero which he did in Ra. One. Shah Rukh admitted that the films did not go down too well with the audiences but shared that filmmaking is like a 100-meter race, someday one breaks the record, and someday they are slow.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.