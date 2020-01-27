Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Shah Rukh Khan Says, 'I'm Muslim, My Wife Hindu, My Kids Are Hindustan'

A video of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan went viral on Sunday, where the actor is seen expressing his views on religion. The actor said these words on the sets of the dance reality show 'Dance Plus 5' that was aired Saturday night.

IANS

Updated:January 27, 2020, 10:05 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Shah Rukh Khan Says, 'I'm Muslim, My Wife Hindu, My Kids Are Hindustan'
Shah Rukh Khan.

A video of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan went viral on Sunday, where the actor is seen expressing his views on religion.

The actor said these words on the set of the show Dance Plus 5 that was aired Saturday night. In the video, the actor said, "Humne koi Hindu-Musalman ki baat hi nahi ki. Meri biwi Hindu hai, mai Musalman hoon. Aur mere jo bacche hain, wo Hindustan hain. Jab wo school gae to school me wo bharna padta hai ki religion kya hai. To jab meri beti choti thi, usne aa ke pucha bhi mujhse ek baar, 'papa hum ka un se religion ke hain?' Maine usme ye likha ki hum Indian hi hain y aar, koi religion nahi hai. Aur hona bhi nahi chahiye. (There is no such thing as Hindu-Muslim between is. My wife is Hindu and I am Muslim, my kids are Indian. When they went to school, we had to fill in the religion section. My daughter asked me what is our religion?' and I wrote that we are Indian, we have no other religion and that shouldn't happen either)."

SRK has been vocal about how no religion is pressed inside the house on any members and that they celebrate festivals of every religion with equal fervour. he had told IANS in an earlier interview, "I gave my son and daughter names that could pass for generic (pan-India and pan-religious) ones - Aryan and Suhana. The Khan has been bequeathed by me so they can’t really escape it.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram