Shah Rukh Khan Seemingly Confirms His Next With Rajkumar Hirani And Fans Can't Keep Calm

After Aanand L Rai’s 2018 release Zero bombed at the box office, actor Shah Rukh Khan took a temporary break from work and announced that he wanted to spend time with his family.

However, soon rumours started to float that SRK would be collaborating with Rajkumar Hirani for his next and the filming of the project would reportedly begin in April this year.

And, now Shah Rukh himself seemed to drop a major hint about the rumoured collaboration.

During a Q&A session with fans on Twitter, when Srk was asked to choose between Hollywood directors Martin Scorsese and Christopher Nolan, he said, “Both are awesome and I have met them... but Raju apna sa lagta hai...nahi?”

For the uninitiated, Rajkumar Hirani is fondly referred to as Raju by the film fraternity people.

Interestingly, Shah Rukh and Hirani have always said that they wanted to work together. In fact, for Munna Bhai MBBS and 3 Idiots, Hirani’s first choice for the lead roles was SRK. However, due to the latter's other commitments, the two could not collaborate.

Shah Rukh’s last few films like Zero, Jab Harry Met Sejal and Fan didn’t exactly meet expectations and the actor is in dire need of a blockbuster. Needless to say, SRK's tweet sent fans into a meltdown.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh also has a pivotal cameo in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra, which will release in the summer of 2020. The source added, "It's almost like a small role, which impacts the whole story and takes it ahead."