Shah Rukh Khan's Selfie With 'Skiing Champion' AbRam Goes Viral
The actor, who will be next seen in Aanand L Rai’s "Zero", is currently holidaying in Europe with his youngest son AbRam.
(Image: Yogen Shah)
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan took some time off from his busy schedule and decided to spend some quality time with family. The actor, who will be next seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero, is currently holidaying in Europe with wife Gauri Khan and youngest child AbRam and filling up his social media accounts with gorgeous pictures. On Friday, the King Khan took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of himself along with his little boy holding a trophy.
"A lovely holiday climaxed with the new Speed Skiing champion of the world by my side," Shah Rukh captioned the image.
The actor, 52, had previously shared a video with AbRam, 4 and had captioned it: "In bed, in lift and in the Alps. You do get more than you can ski... With my little one on a little holiday."
