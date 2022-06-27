Shah Rukh Khan Sends Internet Into Meltdown With His Fiery Dance Performance at Umang 2022; Watch

From Shah Rukh Khan to Shehnaaz Gill, Umang 2022 was all about fun and unforgettable moments. Umang, is an annual charity show organised by the Mumbai Police. Like every year, this year’s edition also witnessed the biggest celebrities from Bollywood who performed to entertain the police force and showed their appreciation and gratitude towards their relentless service.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan peformed live stage after a very long time. The actor had been keeping a low profile after his son Aryan Khan was arrested in drugs-in-cruise case. A video of actor performing on his iconic song “I Am The Best” from the film Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani has emerged on social media from the event.

Fans rejoiced watching Shah Rukh perform on stage after a very long time. One fan wrote: “Seeing you on the stage, with all that charm and magic that you do, dancing, joking around, it’ll give me LIFE not kidding.” Another one tweeted: “King’s performance at Umang 2022.”

.@iamsrk saw it's for the umang festival, didn't know it was so soon I can't wait to see all the inside pictures and your full performance if possible. Seeing you on the stage, with all that charm and magic that you do, dancing, joking around, it'll give me LIFE not kidding pic.twitter.com/YhriDYKRNK — manyata | (@srksfp) June 26, 2022

Industry is BACK ❤️ Exclusive picture of King Khan performing at Umang 2022 ❤️ Finally we'll get to see him on stage. @iamsrk #ShahRukhKhan #Umang2022 pic.twitter.com/iKrzcgSRwN — iamAbhi (@iamAbhi52704467) June 26, 2022

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan completed three decades in the industry on June 25 and on this special day, he dropped his look from his much-anticipated comeback film Pathaan. He also held a Live session on Instagram for the first time, where he spoke about the film and also answered some questions asked by the fans.

