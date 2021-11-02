Shah Rukh Khan Sends Refreshments for Fans Waiting Outside Mannat on His Birthday; See Video

Happy birthday, Shah Rukh Khan! In what has now become an annual tradition, an ocean of fans flock to Mannat every year on Shah Rukh’s birthday as the actor greets them with flying kisses by standing on the parapet of his sea-facing bungalow in Bandra. This time too, SRK’s fans have gathered outside his residence Mannat just to catch a glimpse of their favourite star on his big day. Some have been, in fact, waiting for SRK to come out since last night.

In a sweet gesture, Shah Rukh acknowledged the patience of his admirers by sending biscuits and water bottles to them, raising hopes among them that he might make an appearance in the evening. Sharing a video of the same, one fan wrote, “SRK will definitely come to wave to his fans. Even if he hadn’t planned this time, fans’ madness should change his mindset. They have been waiting outside Mannat since last night and @iamsrk knows." While some reports suggest that he is currently at his Alibaug farmhouse with his family, fans are hopeful that their favourite superstar would address them from Mannat’s balcony today evening.

Cops Prevent Shah Rukh Khan Fans from Gathering Outside Mannat, Say Actor in Alibaug With Family

Some foods from RCE ❤️Fans ki fikar khan sahab se jada koi nahi kar skta hai@gurusrk1#HappyBirthdaySRK pic.twitter.com/IEKC7Mf1u2 — Javed (@JoySRKian_2) November 2, 2021

This year, Shah Rukh is having a rather low-key birthday celebration. The past month has been difficult for Shah Rukh and his family. SRK’s son Aryan Khan recently returned home, after spending 26 days in jail, following his arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 3, after the Bombay High Court granted bail to him in the drugs-on-cruise case, on October 28.

