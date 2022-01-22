Shah Rukh Khan Sends Signed Photos to Egyptian Travel Agent Who Helped Indian Woman

Whether you are a die-hard Shah Rukh Khan fan or not, it is impossible to miss the stories of the kind gesture the Baadshah of Bollywood has shown to others. This is why, when it comes to his fans, they also ensure that they follow the path shown to them by their favourite superstar. Recently, a viral story touched everyone’s heart when an Egyptian travel agent booked tickets for an Indian woman without receiving the money as she ‘came from the country of SRK.’ Now, the Bollywood megastar sent signed photographs to the travel agent and his daughter.

The woman, Ashwini Deshpande had shared the story on Twitter and wrote, “Needed to transfer money to a travel agent in Egypt. Was having problems with the transfer. He said: you are from the country of @iamsrk. I trust you. I will make the booking, you pay me later. For anywhere else, I wouldn’t do this. But anything for @iamsrk. & he did! #SRK is 👑."

After reaching the country, she met with the travel agent and put up another post saying, “My husband & I finally met the man in this story today! I told him about the tsunami of good cheer his story generated. @RedChilliesEnt: he would be delighted with a photo of @iamsrk, autographed in his daughter’s name if possible. Please DM me if this can be arranged, thanks!"

And like the generous person he is, Shah Rukh Khan did exactly what his fans requested him to do. Through another Twitter update, Deshpande shared this heartwarming story with everyone. Her post read, “A very happy ending to this story. 3 photos signed by SRK arrived today, one with the nicest message for the Egyptian travel agent, one for his daughter & one for mine @Ketaki_Varma Thanks @pooja_dadlani for getting in touch & of course to

@iamsrk for the gracious gesture."

Fans were touched by this gesture as well and took to the comment section to praise SRK. One user wrote, “WoOHOo Smiling face with sunglassesRaising hands SRK is amazing on multiple levels. Lucky to be alive in his era!" while another wrote, “King of not just bollywod but king of hearts too. He knows how his one small action can make up for a life long memory for his admirers."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly set to resume the shoot for YRF’s Pathan after it was put on hold in October due to his son Aryan Khan’s legal battle. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles.

