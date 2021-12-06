Shah Rukh Khan Set to Resume 'Pathan' Shoot from Dec 15 With Deepika Padukone and John Abraham?

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is set to resume the shoot for YRF’s Pathan after it was put on hold in October due to his son, Aryan Khan’s legal battle. The actor will be seen performing some high-octane action sequences in the upcoming action thriller. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles.

According to Pinkvilla, Shah Rukh will shoot for important sequences of ‘Pathan’ from December 15 with Deepika and John. A closed set has been erected for this Mumbai schedule which will reportedly go on for 15-20 days. Following this, Shah Rukh and the team will reportedly take off for an international schedule of ‘Pathan’.

Shah Rukh has also reportedly resumed work on his physique as his upcoming films require him to be in a larger-than-life avatar. The publication quoted the source as saying, “It was a difficult period for Shah Rukh Khan and the family, and in that phase, the superstar was completely involved in the legal aspects letting go of all professional commitments. His diet plan and fitness regime had also gone for a toss in those 30 to 40 days resulting in loss of muscles too. Now with things finally better, Shah Rukh has resumed work on his physique as both Pathan and Atlee’s next feature him in a larger-than-life avatar."

The source also added that SRK is hitting the gym to get into shape. “He was at his fittest best while shooting for Pathan, and that was the primary reason to do back-to-back action films. He wanted to carry forward his bulked-up avatar in Atlee’s film too before moving onto something soft like Rajkumar Hirani. He is all ready to commence the final leg of Pathan soon and then jump into Atlee’s film, which will be shot extensively in Mumbai and Dubai over a period of 160 days,” the source further said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.