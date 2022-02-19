Shah Rukh Khan Set to Resume Shooting for Atlee's Film Next Week; Details Inside

It has been a tough few months for Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan. Last year, he had to take a forced sabbatical from work due to a personal crisis that included his son Aryan Khan. It has been a little more than three months since Aryan got bail in a drug case from Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail and now SRK is ready to get back to his work commitments after taking care of family issues.

In the time that the sets of Rajkumar Hirani’s next movie starring SRK are getting ready in the Film City, the actor will shoot for his home production, directed by Atlee, sometime next week in South Mumbai. The actor will also travel to Spain to finish the filming of Pathan, which was put on hold after Aryan had been arrested. When SRK returns from Spain, he will resume filming for director Atlee’s flick.

On September 21 last year, SRK began filming with Atlee, with Nayanthara as his co-star. The shooting began in Pune, with the film’s schedule taking place in between the shooting for SRK’s other project Pathan. Following their initial meeting during the IPL, Atlee and SRK decided to collaborate. Because SRK has always stated that he does not want to work in a remake, a new script was produced specifically for him. Atlee’s film, which is being produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, is expected to be an action-packed entertainer. According to reports, SRK will play two roles in the film, one of which is a father and the other a son. Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover will also play pivotal roles in the film.

As for his other projects, Pathan is directed by Siddharth Anand and we will see SRK in the role of a spy opposite Deepika Padukone. John Abrahan also stars in the film. Rajkumar Hirani’s yet-to-be-titled project is set in Northern India which will then travel overseas. Vicky Kaushal will be having an extended cameo in the film.

