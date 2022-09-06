Shah Rukh Khan Set to Shoot 'Special Sequence' With Salman Khan for Tiger 3 This Month

After a long delay, Shah Rukh Khan is finally set to shoot for Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film went on floors last year in March. Apart from India, the film has been shot at various locations abroad.

SRK will be shooting a “special sequence” with Salman for Tiger 3 this month, according to a report in ETimes. A source close to the project revealed, “Shah Rukh Khan will be shooting his part for Tiger 3 by the end of this month.”

Presently, both Salman and Shah Rukh are busy filming for their respective projects. While Salman is shooting for ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,’ Shah Rukh is in Chennai for Atlee’s film, which he will reportedly be shooting for till the end of the month. After that the actor will travel back to Mumbai and shoot for Tiger 3.

The delay in the shoot of Tiger 3 happened as Salman and Katrina have many other projects lined up. While Salman was busy shooting for Bhaijaan, Katrina was caught up with the filming of Merry Christmas. On the other hand, SRK is also busy with shooting for multiple films.

The spy thriller is the third installment of the Tiger film franchise. The film has been bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. Tiger 3 is expected to hit the theatres on Eid next year. The first instalment Ek Tha Tiger, directed by Kabir Khan, was released in 2012. The second film, Tiger Zinda Hai, was released in 2017 and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Besides this, Salman Khan’s No Entry 2 is also likely to go on floors by this year-end. Salman will also be making a special appearance in Chiranjeevi’s Godfather.

