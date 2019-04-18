English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shah Rukh Khan Shares a List of His Favourite Films During Live Chat, See Here
During a live interaction session with fans, Shah Rukh Khan shared a list of his favourite films. Read on to see which ones made the cut.
File photo of Shah Rukh Khan. (Image: AP)
From playing a lover boy, to portraying a superhero, Shah Rukh Khan has done it all in his nearing-three-decades-long film career. Shedding light on his journey so far, Shah Rukh went down the memory lane and recollected some of the films which are close to his heart.
Shah Rukh had gone to China for a special screening of his film Zero, which was exhibited at the 9th Beijing International Film Festival. On the sidelines of the event, he featured in a live video session, where he listed down the films that were dear to him.
When asked which of his films he likes the most, he started off by making it clear, "I love them all," and then went on to add films like Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Baazigar, Darr, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Chak De India, Devdas, among others.
Mentioning Rohit Shetty's Chennai Express, Shah Rukh said that he found it "very funny." He winded up his response by saying, "I must have missed a few," (quite a few indeed), but aforementioned films did feature in his candid listicle.
See video here:
Visiting the East Asian nation, Shah Rukh also shared a loving post for his fans there. He took to Twitter and wrote, "What a warm and happy welcome here in China by SRK UNIVERSE China. Thx for the gifts, the flowers and the kisses. I am Red all over!!"
After Zero, which came out in December, Shah Rukh is yet to announce his next project. He has been linked to several films in the time, but there has been no official confirmation on the actor's behalf.
