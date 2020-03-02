Shah Rukh Khan Shares AbRam's Artwork, Says Being Father is Greatest Source of Pride, Humility

Shah Rukh Khan, who often shares achievements of his youngest son AbRam, has again taken to photo-sharing platform to showcase an artwork made by the six-year-old boy.

The post which has been captioned as, "Being a father (3x) has been, my greatest source of pride, humility, inspiration & even achievement. It has taught me to choose innocent honesty over smarts....in every aspect of life. My lil one told me I look better than him in his drawing cos I am smiling without a reason...." has already got around 5 lakh likes on Instagram alone.

In the artwork, one can see two teddy bear-looking figures, and has been titled 'AbRam and Papa'. The one who is smiling is supposed to be King Khan as he mentioned in his post.

Earlier, Shah Rukh had shared yet another collage of AbRam's pictures from a Taekwondo competition. AbRam was also seen wearing a gold medal in one of the images.

The My Name is Khan actor took to Twitter and wrote, "You train...you fight...you succeed. Then do it all over again. I think with this medal, my kids have more awards than I have. It's a good thing...now I need to train more! Proud and inspired".

You train...u fight...u succeed. Then do it all over again. I think with this medal, my kids have more awards than I have. It’s a good thing...now I need to train more! Proud and inspired! pic.twitter.com/pyHvJ1WVts — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 9, 2020

Apart from AbRam, Shah Rukh and Gauri have two other children - Suhana and Aryan.

SRK was last seen in Anand L Rai's Zero, which also starred Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. In terms of acting, he has not announced any new film, but the actor is currently said to be busy with production duties for Abhishek Bachchan starrer film Bob Biswas.

