Shah Rukh Khan Shares Adorable Pic with AbRam, Licks Himself in New Video

Coffee with Kalyan jewellers in Dubai. No sugar in my coffee please...I’ll just lick myself... pic.twitter.com/eVHSFk5UQQ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 27, 2019

‘You never really understand your personality, unless you have a Mini Me who acts the same way’ pic.twitter.com/skdjZevR3I — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 27, 2019

Oh dear!! Why can’t I just travel in cars & trains like normal ppl do! Please don’t try this at home or anywhere. https://t.co/I9nUDCysAr — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 23, 2019

Shah Rukh Khan seems in no mood to not cheer up his fans. In a recent video shared by the star, he can be seen cherishing his own self, while drinking picture-in-a-cup coffee. Shahrukh wrote, "Coffee with Kalyan jewellers in Dubai. No sugar in my coffee please...I'll just lick myself..."Shah Rukh is being his witty self on Twitter lately, giving fans a glimpse into his life and persona. In a new picture that is now viral on the Internet, Shah Rukh is seen side-by-side his son AbRam, who he has termed a smaller version of his own self (Mini Me).Sharing the picture with the world, which shows that AbRam is a mirror image of his superstar father, Shah Rukh wrote, "You never really understand your personality, unless you have a Mini Me who acts the same way."With his caption, Shah Rukh has suggested that the child does not only look like him, but behaves like him as well. See post here:Shah Rukh recently cracked up fans when he shared his views on a question about how he filmed a near impossible stunt scene in Anjaam. Responding to a query on how he managed to get out from the boot space of a driving car, get on top of it, all while singing and dancing, Shah Rukh said, "Oh dear!! Why can't I just travel in cars & trains like normal ppl do! Please don't try this at home or anywhere." (sic)On the movies front, it was recently announced that Shah Rukh will feature in a villainous role in Atlee's Thalapathy 63, opposite Vijay. The news remains unconfirmed by the director and the makers as of now. Shah Rukh is yet to announce his next Bollywood film after Zero.