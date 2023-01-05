Shah Rukh Khan Shares Deepika Padukone's Bold New Poster From Pathaan on Birthday, Says He's Proud of Her

On Deepika Padukone’s 37th birthday, Shah Rukh Khan dropped a new poster of the actress from their upcoming movie Pathaan. The actress reunites with Shah Rukh after Happy New Year (2014). In the new poster, Deepika is seen in a bold avatar, holding a gun while being covered in bruises. She appeared to be in an action scene while she shot for the poster.

Sharing the poster, the superstar penned a sweet note in which he told Deepika that he is proud of how far she has come in her career and wishes her nothing but the best. “To my dearest @deepikapadukone - how you have evolved to own the screen in every avatar possible! Always proud and always wishing for you to scale new heights… happy birthday… lots of love…" he wrote.

While little is known about her role in Pathaan, Deepika has appeared in two songs from the film — Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan — with Shah Rukh Khan. In the teaser as well, Deepika appeared to be in a bold avatar, channelling a Bond Girl vibe.

Bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under his banner Yash Raj Films, Pathaan is an action-thriller and the fourth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and War (2019). Alongside Shah Rukh Khan, the film will also feature Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, and Ashutosh Rana. Pathaan is scheduled to release on 25 January 2023.

The film marks Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback on the big screen in the lead after four long years. The actor was last seen in Zero, which was released in 2018. The film did not perform well at the box office. SRK decided to take a break from work then but it was prolonged due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

