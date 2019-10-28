Shah Rukh Khan Shares Diwali Celebration Pic with Gauri, AbRam

While most Bollywood celebrities took part in Diwali festivities with their family, Shah Rukh Khan was no less to enjoy the festive fervor. He shared a glimpse of his way of celebration by uploading a picture of himself with his wife and their youngest son AbRam.

Adding a message, the actor shared a family picture. In the picture, it can be seen that Shah Rukh Khan’s family celebrated the festival of lights in a religious way. All three of them are wearing a ‘tika’ on their foreheads in the black and white picture.

Alongside the picture, Shah Rukh wrote on twitter, “#HappyDiwali to everyone. May your lives be lit up and happy.”

#HappyDiwali to everyone. May your lives be lit up and happy. pic.twitter.com/3ppOAvhTmd — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2019

The romance king of Bollywood recently appeared on a talk show streaming on Netflix. He grabbed the guests’ couch in David Letterman’s show “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction”. Shah Rukh had shared a poster of the episode on Twitter.

He also wrote, “So you finally settle down on your soft bed, with your softer littlest one and say, let’s watch something new today...on @NetflixIndia... and this banner pops up!! And the littlest one quips...’papa it’s not new...it’s just you!!’ Well…”

He first revealed in May that he will be Letterman's special guest on the new season, which started airing on May 31 on Netflix this year.

