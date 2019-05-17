Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Shah Rukh Khan Shares Heartfelt Post After Meeting David Letterman in New York

Shah Rukh Khan recently met with popular late night talk show host David Letterman in New York and shared stage with him on the latter's Netflix show 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.'

News18.com

Updated:May 17, 2019, 1:44 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan Shares Heartfelt Post After Meeting David Letterman in New York
Image: Shah Rukh Khan/Twitter
Shah Rukh Khan was supposed to meet popular American late night talk show host David Letterman and was slated to feature in the latter's Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. While fans waited with bated breath for the news to be true, turns out it was. Shah Rukh shared the news on Twitter, posting a photo alongside Letterman, which appears to be from inside a vanity room.

Shah Rukh, after meeting up with Letterman and shooting with him New York on May 16 in front of a live audience, surprised fans with an adorable picture of the two stars together. Alongside the picture, he wrote, "No more footprints...this is The Abominable Snowman!! Before BatMan & SpiderMan, there is Mr. LetterMan @Letterman Thx for ur generosity. Had 2 much fun being interviewed.Not becos it was about me but becos u were kind enough to make me feel I can be me. U r an inspiration sir." (sic)






Earlier, fans were quite excited about the possibility of Shah Rukh in the show, as he will be the first Indian to feature on it. Letterman is a comedian, writer, and producer and has hosted late night television talk shows for 33 years. He has hosted the Late Night with David Letterman on NBC and Late Show with Letterman on CBS. He has even surpassed his friend and mentor Johnny Carson as the longest-serving late night talk show host in the US' television industry.

In the first season of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, he interviewed major global celebrities such as Barack Obama, George Clooney, Malala Yousafzai and Jerry Seinfeld.

