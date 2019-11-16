Shah Rukh Khan Shares His Success Mantra

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently hosting the second season of TED Talks India Nayi Baat, has shared his success mantra on the show.

"Mehnat, mashakkat se apna kaam karna, uske peeche lage rehna, safalta milegi. It is an old-fashioned idea that my parents kept saying, which is important today. We need to tell the kids the same thing, as it is relevant even today," SRK said.

In the upcoming episode, the "Kal Ho Na Ho" actor will be seen talking about the different generations -- especially the millennials.

"The driving seat and the steering wheel are in the hands of individuals who are less than 25 years old. Gen X, Y Z - I have learned this from my kids ki aaj humara hai," he added.

On the film front, SRK has been missing from the big screen for the last 11 months. He was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. His fans are eagerly waiting for him to announce his next project.

There have been various rumours regarding Shah Rukh Khan's next film. There have been various reports that the actor will be next seen in Bigil director Atlee's next venture titled Sanki. There have also been reports that Shah Rukh Khan is in talks to play the villain Bill in the official Hindi remake of Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill starring Uma Thurman.

When asked about the rumours in a recent interview, the actor said, "I am thinking and taking some time. I am working on two or three scripts and, Inshallah, as soon as they are ready, I am ready. Because most of the people with whom I am working are busy so, Inshallah, I will announce it myself. I feel till the time rumours are floating around, it's good because some of them have given me ideas."

"There was one film people said that I am going to do -- Tarzan and Jane. So, I really want to do the role of Tarzan, But no. I think, Inshallah, in another month or two, I will figure out everything," he added.

