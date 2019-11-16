Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Shah Rukh Khan Shares His Success Mantra

In a recent episode of TED Talks India Nayi Baat, Shah Rukh Khan talked about the value of hard work above all for success and how it was important to teach the new generations about it.

IANS

Updated:November 16, 2019, 2:31 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Shah Rukh Khan Shares His Success Mantra
(Image: PTI)

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently hosting the second season of TED Talks India Nayi Baat, has shared his success mantra on the show.

"Mehnat, mashakkat se apna kaam karna, uske peeche lage rehna, safalta milegi. It is an old-fashioned idea that my parents kept saying, which is important today. We need to tell the kids the same thing, as it is relevant even today," SRK said.

In the upcoming episode, the "Kal Ho Na Ho" actor will be seen talking about the different generations -- especially the millennials.

"The driving seat and the steering wheel are in the hands of individuals who are less than 25 years old. Gen X, Y Z - I have learned this from my kids ki aaj humara hai," he added.

On the film front, SRK has been missing from the big screen for the last 11 months. He was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. His fans are eagerly waiting for him to announce his next project.

There have been various rumours regarding Shah Rukh Khan's next film. There have been various reports that the actor will be next seen in Bigil director Atlee's next venture titled Sanki. There have also been reports that Shah Rukh Khan is in talks to play the villain Bill in the official Hindi remake of Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill starring Uma Thurman.

When asked about the rumours in a recent interview, the actor said, "I am thinking and taking some time. I am working on two or three scripts and, Inshallah, as soon as they are ready, I am ready. Because most of the people with whom I am working are busy so, Inshallah, I will announce it myself. I feel till the time rumours are floating around, it's good because some of them have given me ideas."

"There was one film people said that I am going to do -- Tarzan and Jane. So, I really want to do the role of Tarzan, But no. I think, Inshallah, in another month or two, I will figure out everything," he added.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram