Shah Rukh Khan Shares Intimate Family Pics on Ganpati Visarjan

Saha Rukh Khan shared some intimate family pictures as he celebrated Ganpati festival at his residence in Mumbai. SRK took to Twitter and shared several images of the Ganesha idol from his home, with his little son AbRam praying to the lord for health and happiness.

Sharing the pics from his home, SRK wrote on Twitter, "Pooja done....Visarjan done. Ganpati Bappa Morya!! May the happiness of the world and beyond come into every household & for every family."

Pooja done....Visarjan done. Ganpati Bappa Morya!! May the happiness of the world and beyond come into every household & for every family. pic.twitter.com/D8pKXtZk3K — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 12, 2019

On the movies front, SRK is still to announce a collaboration for an upcoming feature film. Only recently, SRK had shut down film rumours claiming he was not part of a project with director Ali Abbas Zafar or anyone else at this point in time.

He had written, "It’s always nice to know that in my absence & behind my back , I have surreptitiously signed so many films that even I am not aware of!! Boys & girls I do a film when I say I am doing it....otherwise it’s just post truth."

Entertainment websites across networks reported that SRK has finally given a nod to Yash Raj Films' forthcoming project, which was speculated to cast Katrina Kaif opposite him. However, SRK, on Sunday, shot a tweet and rubbished any involvement in a film.

It’s always nice to know that in my absence & behind my back , I have surreptitiously signed so many films that even I am not aware of!! Boys & girls I do a film when I say I am doing it....otherwise it’s just post truth. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 8, 2019

