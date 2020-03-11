English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Shah Rukh Khan Shares Meaningful Holi Message for Fans with New Sun-kissed Pic

Image courtesy: Shah Rukh Khan/ Instagram

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is also known for his wisdom, gave his fans a meaningful message on the occasion of Holi.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 11, 2020, 9:37 AM IST
"To everybody, here's looking at all the colours of light. May your happiness be in all shades, vibrancy and madness of these colours. Happy Holi and be safe," SRK wrote.

He also shared a picture in which he is seen wearing a black shirt and dark glasses, and staring outside a window, with the sunlight falling on his face.

On the work front, there have been a lot of speculation about Shah Rukh's upcoming projects. He has been linked to doing movies with Rajkumar Hirani, Ali Abbas Zafar, Raj and DK, Atlee and many other directors.

As a producer, he has plenty of projects in his kitty. He is currently producing the upcoming Abhishek Bachchan-starrer thriller "Bob Biswas".

