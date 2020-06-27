Shah Rukh Khan Spotted Filming New Project At His Mannat's Balcony; Watch Viral Video

As the filming of TV shows resumed on Friday, it seems Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is also back to work. A viral video shows Shah Rukh filming on the balcony of his Mumbai residence Mannat. The huge camera setup is also visible in the short clip.

Though the details of the project are yet to be known, fans of SRK are excited to see him back in action. They are also intrigued to know more about his next big-screen outing.

Shah Rukh was clicked in plaid black shirt, blue jeans and dark sunglasses. At one point, he also appeared to do his iconic open-arms pose.

King Khan spotted at his balcony!

Any guesses what's happening? 😉@iamsrk#ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/WYdS5zkJql — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) June 26, 2020

Shah Rukh continues to inspire people in these scary times whether it's by sharing videos of himself advising fans to stay home and practice social distancing or making generous contributions to relief efforts in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Shah Rukh was last seen in 2018’s Zero. The film was directed by Aanand L Rai and also starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The film was a flop at the box office and since then, Shah Rukh has not announced his next project.

There are reports and rumours that he will make a special appearance in Brahmastra. Brahmastra is directed by Ayan Mukerji and stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

There are also rumours that Shah Rukh will likely to collaborate with Rajkumar Hirani for his next.