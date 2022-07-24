'Shah Rukh Khan Should Not Do Pathaan Because It Will Be a Disaster', KRK Suggests

Shah Rukh Khan has several movies in his pipeline one of which is also Pathaan. While fans are super excited about the film, there is somebody who thinks that King Khan must not do this movie. Well, it is none other than KRK.

Recently, KRK took to Twitter and urged Shah Rukh Khan not to do Pathaan. He claimed that the film will be a ‘shot disaster’ just like Happy New Year (2014), Fan (2016) or Jab Harry Met Sejal (2017). “I suggested @iamsrk to not do films #HappyNewYear #Fan and #JHMS. But he did those films and all 3 films were disasters. Now I suggest him one more time that he should not do #Pathaan because it will become a sure shot disaster,” the tweet read.

Shah Rukh Khan’s fans were quick to support their favourite actor. “Happy New year was criticized by critics but commercially it was a hit. Fan may not have done well commercially but contrary to above, this was critically acclaimed,” one of the fans wrote. Another social media user mocked KRK and tweeted, “He made the movie… Announced the release date… Teaser is on the way.. And now you are saying he should not do this.. You can’t even contact SRK & saying you suggested . @kamaalrkhan PATHAAN WILL BE ROCK.”

He made the movie… Announced the release date… Teaser is on the way.. And now you are saying he should not do this.. You can't even contact SRK & saying you suggested . @kamaalrkhan PATHAAN WILL BE ROCK. — Hardik Sharma (@HardikS23107992) July 24, 2022

Hehehe! No you didn't say this. You actually said this after their trailer releases. Actually whenever you told this about any movies before their release that movie became blockbuster. Now I'm 100% sure that #Pathaan will be a huge success. — Suraj Baba (@_SurajBaba_) July 22, 2022

Bhai…. Happy New year was criticized by critics but commercially it was a hit.

Fan may not have done well commercially but contrary to above, this was critically acclaimed. Actually is a good variation to profile. Many films are loved today that historically hasn't done well. pic.twitter.com/U4rGxQaRp9 — CHANDEL↔️ (@MANISHAMPA) July 23, 2022

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback to the big screen after the 2018 movie Zero. In the film, SRK will share the screen with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Earlier this year, Anand talked about Pathaan and added that he intends to make it the biggest event film of India. “As a director, I strive to make every film of mine a bigger experience for the audience than my last film and I have a personal ambition to make Pathaan a film that is at par with any film made anywhere in the world,” he said. Pathaan is slated to hit theatres on January 25, 2023.

Apart from Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in Jawan and Dunki.

