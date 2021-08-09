Shah Rukh Khan Shows off His Impressive Build for Pathan as He Parties with Gauri, Kareena, Malaika

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan attended a party with their close friends from the film industry Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Amrita Arora among others. Shah Rukh’s impressive build for his upcoming film Pathan holds the attention. His forearms and biceps look visibly large and bulkier as he wears a black T-shirt and denims.

The celebrities looked extremely stylish as they came together for the picture. Fans are already pouring in a lot of love for the picture. Amrita also gave a glimpse of the night in one of her stories which featured Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor.

As far as Pathan movie is concerned, no details have been revealed from the project yet. It is known that SRK is playing a spy in the film and will be joined by Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is a big budget actioner and will also see Salman Khan making a cameo. It is directed by Siddharth Anand and may release in 2022.

Meanwhile, Kareena, who has embraced motherhood for the second time earlier this year and welcomed baby boy Jeh with Saif Ali Khan, is all set to launch her Pregnancy Bible on August 9. She will also feature in Aamir Khan’s ambitious project Laal Singh Chaddha which may release in Christmas later this year.

