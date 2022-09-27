Shah Rukh Khan Signs Madhur Bhandarkar's Inspector Ghalib? Fashion Director Spills The Beans

If rumours are to be believed, superstar Shah Rukh Khan could be teaming up with Madhur Bhandarkar for the director’s upcoming film. The filmmaker, best known for films such as Fashion and Heroine, has been working on the script of Inspector Ghalib. Rumours claim that Shah Rukh could play the titular role. However, the Babli Bouncer director has clarified that he is yet to find his Ghalib.

Speaking with Indianexpress.com, Madhur Bhandarkar confirmed that the script for Inspector Ghalib is ready but he is yet to sit down for casting. He revealed that he was caught up with Babli Bouncer and India Lockdown and that he did not find the time yet for his Ghalib.

“Now I will revisit in the coming year, let me see who my Ghalib will be. He is a very flamboyant, one-liner-spouting humorous character. At the same time, it has a very elaborate action, which adds a different dynamic to the film. It is a completely different shift for me also. After watching the trailer of Babli Bouncer, I was told, ‘Oh you made a film like this,’ so I don’t know what will happen after Ghalib,” he said.

Babli Bouncer has opened to mixed reactions. News18.com, in its review, said that Tamannaah Bhatia delivered an earnest performance but the film has its flaws. “Bhandarkar seems confused as to how to bring his film to a convincing finale. He mucks up the third act with something as inane as Babli being feted by the State Chief Minister for bravery, and what began with a bang ends in a disappointing whimper,” the review read.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh has been making headlines for his upcoming films. The actor will be seen in Pathaan in January, marking his comeback after a five-year-long break, followed by Jawan and Dunki.

