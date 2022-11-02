Shah Rukh Khan Slept on Floor, Ignored Women's Passes at Pardes Wrap-Up Party, Reveals Aditya Narayan | Exclusive

“I have very, very, very fond memories with Shah Rukh Khan bhai,” Aditya Narayan recalled, speaking so dearly about Shah Rukh Khan on the occasion of his birthday with News18.com. Although a child actor on the sets of Pardes (1997), Aditya vividly remembers the days he spent with Shah Rukh while filming the Subhash Ghai directorial.

“Shah bhai was already a superstar when we were working in Pardes,” Aditya added, referring to his fame post the success of films such as Baazigar (1993), Darr (1993), Karan Arjun (1995), Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), and Yes Boss (1997). Pardes came out in the same year as Yes Boss and Dil Toh Paagal Hai, escalating his stardom a notch higher.

Even though he was a superstar, Aditya revealed that Shah Rukh was among the humblest people on the sets. Shooting for two movies simultaneously at the time, Aditya revealed that Shah Rukh wouldn’t shy away from sleeping on the floor over a piece of cloth when his vanity van wasn’t ready.

“I remember he was shooting for another film, he used to come to sets, vanity van wouldn’t be ready. He would just pick a corner in the room, put his bag, spread a cloth on the floor, and sleep. Such was the commitment that he had toward his craft. No complaints, and no ego,” Aditya said. While they were not shooting, Shah Rukh — who was a cricket and soccer player in school — would indulge in a game of football and cricket on the sets of Pardes, making for a fond memory for everyone working in Pardes.

However, there is one memory that Aditya remembers vividly. It was the time he joined Shah Rukh on the dance floor at a schedule wrap party in Bangalore. He recalled ‘many beautiful women’ practically ‘throwing themselves’ at Shah Rukh but the actor did not give a damn.

“I very vividly remember it was the night of the pack-up. We were in Mysore for a schedule and a wrap-up party was hosted in a hotel in Bangalore. There were so many beautiful women in that club, Shah Rukh and I were dancing on the floor. I will never forget this sight. There were beautiful women who were pretty much throwing themselves at Shah Rukh, wanting to dance with him and he just ignored the hell out of all of them and continued dancing with me. And we must have danced for a few hours so yeah, we have some very fond memories from Pardes,” he said.

The singer-actor concluded our chat by saying, “I wish him a very, very happy birthday. He’s obviously one of the biggest superstars on this planet and he deserves to be.”

On the work front, Aditya has lent his voice to the Hindi version of the Sony Pictures film Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile. The film hits theatres this weekend.

Read all the Latest Movies News here