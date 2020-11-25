Shah Rukh Khan Snapped Boarding Speed Boat in Mumbai, Check Out the Pics

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan was captured walking towards a speed boat at the Gateway of India in Mumbai today. Although there are no official confirmations, the actor seems to be busy with the shoot of his next venture, Pathan.

In the leaked pictures, Shah Rukh can be seen wearing comfortable clothing that almost helps him hide his identity. Over navy blue cargo pants, Badshah of Bollywood can be seen donning an olive green hoodie with a white T-shirt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Apart from the now necessary face mask, SRK also has a pair of dashing sunglasses adoring his face.

These pictures come days after the star was snapped entering the film's sets of Pathan at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai. While the images left Shah Rukh’s fans in a frenzy, a portal had revealed that there was a special reason why SRK chose Pathan under the direction of Siddharth Anand as his comeback film after 2018’s Zero. Quoting a source, the publication said that the narration of the film given by Siddharth was so great that it won over Shah Rukh and he said yes to the script.

Alongside being his return to the big screen after two years’ break, Pathan will also mark the return of a successful pairing as actress Deepika Padukone is reported to be playing the female lead.

Although it was reported earlier that Deepika along with John Abraham, who plays the antagonist in the film, were going to join SRK a bit later, on Monday, fans were left guessing if Deepika did start shooting for Pathan already.

This was because Deepika took to her Instagram handle and wrote ‘Shubh arambh’, which in English means 'an auspicious beginning'. This led fans to believe that the actress was referring to the beginning of Pathan shoot.

According to ETimes, Shah Rukh and Deepika are set to shoot a big chunk of the film by mid-December and next year an international schedule for action scenes is being planned. John is reportedly set to join the sets this week too.