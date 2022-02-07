Shah Rukh Khan Snapped Reading Dua At Lata Mangeshkar's Last Rites, Fans Call It 'Pic of The Day'

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar’s last rites were held on Sunday evening in Mumbai’s Shivaji Park. She was laid to rest with full state honours. Apart from thousands of teary-eyed fans, several dignitaries including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Shah Rukh Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Asha Bhosle, Vidya Balan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, and Sachin Tendulkar among others also paid their last respect to the Nightingale of India.

While several pictures from Lata’s funeral have flooded social media, one picture that won everyone’s heart is that of Shah Rukh Khan. The superstar, who was spotted in public after a long time, was snapped along with his manager Poonam Damania. SRK not only paid floral tribute to Lata Didi but also said a prayer for her after touching her feet. The picture of the same has now gone viral on social media.

Shah Rukh Khan’s gesture has left fans completely impressed and emotional. While some of the fans have called it the picture of the day, others mentioned that SRK’s gesture proves why he is called ‘King Khan’. Needless to say, fans are left touched by Shah Rukh Khan’s gesture. “Not Picture of the day, Not Picture of the Month, Not Picture of the Year - It’s Picture of the Lifetime! Shah Rukh Khan Sir Haters ki Toh Patt gayi Aaj. @iamsrk You are True King for a reason. #ShahRukhKhan at the Funeral of #LataMangeshkar #LataDidi," one of the fans Tweeted.

Shah Rukh Khan and his manager Pooja Dadlani paid tribute to music legend #LataMangeshkar and prayed for her.PIC OF THE DAY. pic.twitter.com/UYBbVrMCiY — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) February 6, 2022

These two pictures is enough to tell you who is Shah Rukh Khan ❤️🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/OqFK54xVAH— VEER ❤️ (@veersrkian555) February 6, 2022

Just a random day for Megastar Shah Rukh Khan, he took all Spotlight even when Nation’s PM was present there.Simply He has become The Biggest Star, This Country has ever seen. pic.twitter.com/45FUTJeHJP — Arijit (@SRKian_Arijit) February 6, 2022

#ShahRukhKhan pay their last respect to #LataMangeskar 🙏❤️A man with golden heart Shah Rukh Khan ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9DOsxPfSUK — Asfaque Srkian (@AsfaqueSRKian) February 6, 2022

“Every time I think that there are million bad things being said about me, I know to counter them there are billion good things felt about me" - Shah Rukh Khan pic.twitter.com/Bt5olRqV52— αdil (@ixadilx) February 6, 2022

For the unversed, Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last in Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday morning where she was admitted for the last 28 days. The veteran singer’s doctor Dr. Pratit Samdani issued a statement and revealed that Lata didi passed away due to multiple organs failure. “It is with profound grief that we announce the sad demise of #LataMangeshkar at 8:12 am. She has died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post COVID19," he said.

