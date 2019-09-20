Take the pledge to vote

Shah Rukh Khan Snapped with '83 Director Kabir Khan in Mumbai

Ace director Kabir Khan recently wrapped shooting for '83 starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone and was snapped with SRK during an evening in Mumbai.

News18.com

Updated:September 20, 2019, 10:38 AM IST
Shah Rukh Khan Snapped with '83 Director Kabir Khan in Mumbai
Ace director Kabir Khan recently wrapped shooting for '83 starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone and was snapped with SRK during an evening in Mumbai.
Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan is currently on a self-professed break from films and can be seen spending more time with his family. The actor was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero, co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, which tanked at the box office.

There have been rumours however that Shah Rukh has been approached for several projects-- from Ali Abbas Zafar's next, yet untitled actioner, to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah.

Now that Shah Rukh was been snapped with another well-known director, fans are sparking new film rumours. The Swades actor was seen in the wee hours with Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Ek Tha Tiger director Kabir Khan outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai. The director is currently working on '83, which is on India's 1983 cricket World Cup win and will see Ranveer Singh and also star Deepika Padukone in lead roles. After the film, is Kabir Khan considering making a film with Shah Rukh Khan? Only time with tell.

Check out the pictures below:

The superstar, on the other hand, has reacted angrily on Twitter over rumours of new films. He took to Twitter to say that if he was working on a film, he would be the first to announce it.

Check out the tweet below:

Shah Rukh also recently dubbed in Hindi for the role of Mufasa, in Disney's live-action remake of The Lion King. His son Aryan Khan dubbed the role of Simba in the same project.

