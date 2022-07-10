Shah Rukh Khan, Son AbRam Greet Fans on Eid Outside Mannat: 'Eidi From Pathaan'

Eid celebrations are incomplete for Shah Rukh Khan fans without a glimpse of the actor. And as usual, SRK didn’t disappoint his fans and well-wishers. On the occasion of Eid-al-Adha 2022, the Bollywood megastar stepped out on his balcony to greet fans gathered outside his Mumbai house, Mannat. Accompanying him was none other than his youngest son AbRam Khan. Shah Rukh Khan wore a white t-shirt with denim and completed his looks with shades. Meanwhile, junior Khan was seen dressed in a red t-shirt with black pants.

Shah Rukh and AbRam both waved at fans standing outside Mannat and greeted them. In one of the photos, he can also be seen kissing AbRam adorably.

Take a look at the photos and videos shared by the actor’s fan clubs:

HQ Pictures of #ShahRukhKhan waving at FANs, who gathered outside Mannat on the occasion of #Eid! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SGFVTLL0RZ — Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) July 10, 2022

Needless to say, the actor’s fans were elated to get his glimpse and called it ‘Eidi’ from Pathaan. Sharing the photos, one fan wrote, “EIDI From PATHAAN,” while another wrote, “The Moment BAADSHAH Arrived with his prince and the crowd went berserk..🔥💥Truly #ShahRukhKhanIs the Last Of The Stars..✨👑”

The Moment BAADSHAH Arrived with his prince and the crowd went berserk..🔥💥 Truly #ShahRukhKhan

Is the Last Of The Stars..✨👑#EidAlAdha #EidMubarakpic.twitter.com/iWYNjuCfx6 — ᏞᏌᏟᏆFᎬᎡ🔥 (@FANwallagaurav) July 10, 2022

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan recently completed 30 years in Bollywood. On the occasion, he dropped his character poster from his upcoming film Pathaan and also conducted a live session on Instagram where he interacted with fans and answered their questions.

Talking about Pathaan, SRK revealed he has enjoyed the process of filming Pathaan but has not gotten a chance to see the film yet. Calling Aditya Chopra (producer) and Siddharth Anand (director) ‘kanjoos’ because of not showing the film yet, he added that Pathaan gave him what he had been missing. SRK said that he took a break after Zero because he was not enjoying the process of filmmaking, but Pathaan offered him something different. And he even said that he hopes to achieve what he came to Mumbai for with Pathaan.

Following Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Jawan and Dunki.

