Shah Rukh Khan, Son Aryan Celebrate 'Most Special' Win of Team Trinbago Knight Riders in WCPL

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating the victory of his team Trinbago Knight Riders as they won the Women’s Caribbean Premier League title. In an exciting match that was played against Barbados Royals, Trinbago Knight Riders registered a 10-run victory under the leadership of Captain Deandra Dottin and the exceptional bowling skills of Anisa Mohammed. After the victory, the team’s owner Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to commemorate the victory alongside an exciting video of his team.

In the clip, the women’s squad of Trinbago were seen hooting and cheering for each other after being crowned as the champions of the inaugural Women’s Caribbean Premier League. While sharing the clip, Shah Rukh Khan stated that this victory of the women’s squad is ‘most special’ for him. He lauded the team and wrote, “Every victory is special… but somehow this one for Trinbago Knight Riders Women’s Squad is, well, most special. Well done girls, you are all so beautiful and amazing. Yay!” Check out the video below:

In a subsequent post, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan also congratulated the team alongside a victory picture of Trinbago Knight Riders. The youngster wrote, “First women’s CPL tournament and first win already secured. Congratulations ladies! Hopefully many more to come.”

Trinbago Knight Riders Women managed to put up 100 runs over 7 wickets on the scoreboard after their 20-over inning. Whereas, the entire team of Barbados Royals Women were sent back to the pavilion by 18.4 overs. They were all-out after they managed to garner only 90 runs, this led Trinbago Knight Riders to register a 10-run victory over Barbados Royals.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who has a knack for cricket, co-owns two teams, Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League and Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League. On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan has a slew of projects lined up for him including Pathaan, Dunki, and Jawan.

