Aryan Khan's Latest Picture With His 'Bois' is Breaking the Internet; See Here

Back with the bois A post shared by Aryan Khan (@___aryan___) on Jul 15, 2018 at 10:07am PDT

Hair vs Gravity A post shared by Aryan Khan (@___aryan___) on Dec 1, 2017 at 7:59am PST

The Birth Giver A post shared by Aryan Khan (@___aryan___) on Jun 18, 2017 at 7:16am PDT

A post shared by Aryan Khan (@___aryan___) on Dec 22, 2016 at 6:49am PST

After enjoying a brief vacation with his family in Italy and Barcelona, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan is back in London, where he is said to be studying in a prestigious school. One can't deny the fact that he is already youth's favourite star kid, given his popularity on social media. Aryan has once again sent his followers into a frenzy as he shared a super cool monochrome picture of himself with his "bois"."Back with the bois," Aryan captioned the image.Well, this isn't the first time Aryan has grabbed headlines for his uber cool looks. Take a look at some of his pictures that stole everyone's hearts: