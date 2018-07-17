English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Aryan Khan's Latest Picture With His 'Bois' is Breaking the Internet; See Here
One can't deny the fact that Aryan is already youth's favourite star kid, given his popularity on social media.
Image courtesy: Instagram/Aryan Khan
After enjoying a brief vacation with his family in Italy and Barcelona, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan is back in London, where he is said to be studying in a prestigious school. One can't deny the fact that he is already youth's favourite star kid, given his popularity on social media. Aryan has once again sent his followers into a frenzy as he shared a super cool monochrome picture of himself with his "bois".
"Back with the bois," Aryan captioned the image.
Well, this isn't the first time Aryan has grabbed headlines for his uber cool looks. Take a look at some of his pictures that stole everyone's hearts:
Also Watch
