1-min read

Aryan Khan's Latest Picture With His 'Bois' is Breaking the Internet; See Here

One can't deny the fact that Aryan is already youth's favourite star kid, given his popularity on social media.

News18.com

Updated:July 17, 2018, 8:57 AM IST
Image courtesy: Instagram/Aryan Khan
After enjoying a brief vacation with his family in Italy and Barcelona, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan is back in London, where he is said to be studying in a prestigious school. One can't deny the fact that he is already youth's favourite star kid, given his popularity on social media. Aryan has once again sent his followers into a frenzy as he shared a super cool monochrome picture of himself with his "bois".

"Back with the bois," Aryan captioned the image.

Back with the bois

A post shared by Aryan Khan (@___aryan___) on



Well, this isn't the first time Aryan has grabbed headlines for his uber cool looks. Take a look at some of his pictures that stole everyone's hearts:

Hair vs Gravity

A post shared by Aryan Khan (@___aryan___) on



The Birth Giver

A post shared by Aryan Khan (@___aryan___) on



A post shared by Aryan Khan (@___aryan___) on



