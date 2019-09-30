Shah Rukh Khan Spends Sunday Cleaning Up His Library, See Pic

If you are a bibliophile, you might easily understand the love for arranging the library. Even the smell of the pages makes you happy. The same has happened with Bollywood’s Badshah Shah Rukh Khan, who has spent his Sunday amidst his books. King Khan pulled an all-nighter on Sunday to clean his library. After doing so, the actor says he smells of books, dust and happiness.

Taking to Instagram to share a monochrome picture, SRK wrote, “Did an all-nighter...cleaning up my library. A bit shabby & smelling of books, dust and happiness...”

The actor’s love for books has not stayed unknown. SRK is rather known for his choice of words and the intelligence with which he speaks. As told by Karan Johar, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor decided to take sabbatical, to ‘re-evaluate’ his situation after his latest films Jab Harry Met Sejal and Zero bombed at the box office.

Meanwhile this year, Shah Rukh Khan dubbed for the Hindi version of Mufasa in the film The Lion King. In the same film, his son Aryan dubbed for Simba. Talking about working with Aryan in The Lion King, Shah Rukh told an entertainment website, “When we did Incredibles, Aryan was about nine-years-old. It was very sweet to hear his voice. Even now it is the same, when I’m doing it for Lion King. For me, it's an amazing bonding time with Aryan.”

