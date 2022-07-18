Shah Rukh Khan Sports A Messy Look In Leaked Dunki Pics From London, Taapsee Pannu MIA

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s seemingly first look from Dunki has leaked online. The actor is working with Rajkumar Hirani for the first time. The highly-anticipated project also stars Taapsee Pannu while it is rumoured that Vicky Kaushal has a role in the film. SRK is currently in London for the film’s shoot and a picture of him from the sets has hit the internet.

In the picture, shared by fan accounts now, Shah Rukh Khan sported a messy look while he waited for the shot. Wearing a plaided shirt that is half tucked in, Shah Rukh’s hair was messy in the picture. The actor was surrounded by the crew. Taapsee and Raju Hirani were nowhere to be seen in the picture.

EXCLUSIVE picture of Megastar #ShahRukhKhan from the sets of #Dunki in Waterloo Bridge, London. pic.twitter.com/n8glLK8xSa — Jagatjit (@iamJagatjit45) July 17, 2022

It was reported last week that Shah Rukh Khan along with his co-star Taapsee Pannu and director Rajkumar Hirani would be flying to London and Europe for a shooting schedule. ETimes reported that the Dunki cast will fly to other European locations after spending a few days in London. Following the completion of the film’s foreign schedule, they will fly back to India in the first week of August. A source close to the production told ETimes,”Shah Rukh will return to Mumbai and then leave for Punjab to shoot.”

Dunki is reportedly about a Punjabi boy who immigrates to Canada. It is stated that the theme of this movie is immigration across borders. The movie will be released in theatres on December 22, 2023. Shahrukh’s wife Gauri Khan is also associated with the production of this film.

Besides Dunki, Shah Rukh has two other releases in the pipeline. These include his comeback project Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and Atlee’s Jawan with Nayanthara. All three movies are slated to release in 2023. While Pathaan is slated to release in January, Jawan is a June release and Dunki is set for a December release.

