Shah Rukh Khan Sports Big Smile As He Takes Kids Suhana Khan, AbRam On Drive; Fan Asks 'Where's Aryan'

Shah Rukh Khan seems to be spending time with his children before he heads into a busy summer schedule. The actor, who is reportedly starting work on his film with Rajkumar Hirani next week, was seen taking his children on a drive, in Mumbai, on Sunday. Pictures of the actor with his daughter Suhana Khan and son AbRam Khan have been surfaced online. SRK was seen in the driver’s seat in the pictures.

Dressed in a casual ensemble, Shah Rukh was seen sporting a big smile in a picture with Suhana seated in the front seat next to him. In another picture, the Pathaan actor was seen masked up with AbRam seated in front this time. The wholesome family outing has won fans over. Fans were happy to see Shah Rukh spending time with his family and driving around for them.

Fans speculated that Shah Rukh was off to the Brabourne Stadium for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match against Delhi Capitals (DC), to show his support to the team. “Utsav ki taiyari karo KING KHAN stadium aa rahe hai (Prepare for celebrations, King Khan is coming to the stadium)," wrote a fan on a paparazzi post featuring Shah Rukh’s pictures. “Pakka Stadium jaa rahe hai (They are definitely going to the stadium)," added another. However, a fan was disheartened to see Aryan Khan missing from the pictures. “But where’s Aryan," the fan’s comment read.

Aryan has been staying away from the paparazzi’s attention since he was involved in the drug case in October 2021. However, the 24-year-old has made a few public appearances since his bail. Aryan was seen making his way to Bengaluru for the IPL auctions with Suhana and was also seen at a few KKR matches this season. On the other hand, Shah Rukh has been MIA from the stadium since the IPL season began.

He was previously in Spain, shooting for Pathaan. And now, Pinkvilla reported that the actor will be diving into the filming of his movie with Raju Hirani. The film reportedly also stars Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu. Shah Rukh is also going to spend the summer filming Atlee’s upcoming film.

