Shah Rukh Khan Spotted on Set for the First Time After Aryan Khan's Jail Release; Pics Go Viral

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who has been keeping a low profile and staying away from media glare ever since his son Aryan Khan was arrested in the drugs-on-cruise case, was spotted for the first time since October. The actor was clicked arriving on a set in an all-black outfit.

According to ETimes, the actor was shooting for an advertisement. SRK sported long tresses and reached the sets around 4:30 pm, while heavy security was deployed at the location ahead of his arrival.

This comes after the actor recently made his digital appearance. SRK looked a little beefed-up in that appearance. The photo of the actor from the event was shared by one of his fan pages on Instagram. The picture showed SRK engrossed in an interaction digitally for some brand endorsement. Fans were happy to see their beloved actor back in the action and speculated if the look was for his upcoming film Pathan where he’d be seen doing some high-octane action.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh was listed among the world’s top 20 most admired men of 2021, in a survey carried out by data analytics company YouGov. The list was compiled taking feedback from 42,000 people in 38 countries, the report said.

World's Most Admired Men 2021 (1-10)1. Barack Obama 🇺🇸2. Bill Gates 🇺🇸3. Xi Jinping 🇨🇳4. Cristiano Ronaldo 🇵🇹5. Jackie Chan 🇨🇳6. Elon Musk 🇿🇦7. Lionel Messi 🇦🇷8. Narendra Modi 🇮🇳9. Vladimir Putin 🇷🇺10. Jack Ma 🇨🇳https://t.co/oBV8X1gh6E pic.twitter.com/IedkTP2d7c — YouGov (@YouGov) December 14, 2021

On the film front, Shah Rukh is reportedly set to resume the shoot for YRF’s Pathan soon after it was put on hold in October due to Aryan Khan’s legal battle. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.