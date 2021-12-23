CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#ProKabaddiLeague#Movies#Coronavirus#BiggBoss15#Bollywood
Home » News » Movies » Shah Rukh Khan Spotted on Set for the First Time After Aryan Khan's Jail Release; Pics Go Viral
1-MIN READ

Shah Rukh Khan Spotted on Set for the First Time After Aryan Khan's Jail Release; Pics Go Viral

Shah Rukh Khan gets clicked on a set for the first time after son Aryan's arrest.

Shah Rukh Khan gets clicked on a set for the first time after son Aryan's arrest.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been maintaining a low profile ever since his son Aryan Khan was arrested in the drugs-on-cruise case in October.

Entertainment Bureau

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who has been keeping a low profile and staying away from media glare ever since his son Aryan Khan was arrested in the drugs-on-cruise case, was spotted for the first time since October. The actor was clicked arriving on a set in an all-black outfit.

According to ETimes, the actor was shooting for an advertisement. SRK sported long tresses and reached the sets around 4:30 pm, while heavy security was deployed at the location ahead of his arrival.

RELATED NEWS

This comes after the actor recently made his digital appearance. SRK looked a little beefed-up in that appearance. The photo of the actor from the event was shared by one of his fan pages on Instagram. The picture showed SRK engrossed in an interaction digitally for some brand endorsement. Fans were happy to see their beloved actor back in the action and speculated if the look was for his upcoming film Pathan where he’d be seen doing some high-octane action.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh was listed among the world’s top 20 most admired men of 2021, in a survey carried out by data analytics company YouGov. The list was compiled taking feedback from 42,000 people in 38 countries, the report said.

On the film front, Shah Rukh is reportedly set to resume the shoot for YRF’s Pathan soon after it was put on hold in October due to Aryan Khan’s legal battle. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags
first published:December 23, 2021, 08:13 IST