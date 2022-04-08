Shah Rukh Khan Spotted Shooting, Fans Think It Is for Atlee’s Project Lion; See Pic

It has been years since the audience and fans of Shah Rukh Khan had seen him on screen. The actor, after four long years of wait, is now all set to make his comeback. What is even more delightful for his fans is the fact that the actor is busy shooting and would soon have two more films lined up for release besides Pathaan- Rajkumar Hirani’s next and Tamil director Atlee’s upcoming film which has reportedly been titled Lion. Now, a picture of King Khan from some shoot is doing the rounds and fans feel it is from the sets of Lion.

In the photo that is going viral on social media, SRK can be seen covering his face with a cloth and his hair is partially visible. It looks like he is sitting on the driver’s seat of an ambulance. Crew members are surrounding the actor. Check out the picture here:

Advertisement

Fans guessed that the picture must be from the sets of Atlee’s upcoming film Lion. They were hailing Atlee, and using the #Lion. Some asked why is he on an ambulance, others considered it as a confirmation that shoot for Lion has begun.

SRK recently wrapped up the Spain schedule of Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan and the BTS pictures of him and Deepika Padukone doing the rounds on the internet have already sent fans into a tizzy. The actor returned to India just a few days back. Latest buzz is that Shah Rukh Khan will shoot for Rajkumar Hirani’s next, which will be an immigration drama, and Atlee’s Lion simultaneously. It has also been rumoured that Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu will be a part of Rajkumar Hirani’s project. Atlee’s film, on the other hand, will mark Nayanthara’s Hindi debut. It will also reportedly have Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover and Priyamani. A portion of the film had already been shot in Pune.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.